VANCOUVER -- One of the largest Canada Day celebrations in the Lower Mainland is going virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Surrey will be holding its annual celebrations digitally, rather than in person, streaming the festivities live on Facebook and YouTube.

This year's celebration will be divided into two parts: a livestream for children and seniors from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and "regular programming" from 6 to 9 p.m.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser will host the event, which will include musical performances by Colin James, 54-40, Bif Naked, Toque, Said the Whale, and Madeline Merlo.

The family-friendly event will also include virtual tours, Indigenous and other cultural performances, dance lessons, a rodeo tribute and a virtual firework finale.

The livestream will also pay tribute to those affected by COVID-19 and celebrate health-care workers and essential service providers, all while raising $10,000 for the Surrey Food Bank, with the help of the event's corporate sponsors.

“While the safety of our community is the top priority during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn’t mean we can’t find a way to celebrate this great country of ours,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a statement from the city. "Virtual Surrey Canada Day will be an opportunity to safely celebrate and show our national pride on Canada’s birthday.”