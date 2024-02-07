Surrey SkyTrain stations reopened after 'track intrusion alarm' goes off

Transit users travelling through Surrey faced delays and detours Wednesday morning as service was halted at multiple SkyTrain stations.

TransLink posted a notice on social media shortly before 7 a.m. saying service on the Expo Line was suspended between King George and Scott Road stations.

About 20 minutes later, the transit operator said a bus bridge was in place between the two stations, adding a "track intrusion alarm" led to the closures.

On the trains, an announcement said there was a "trespasser on the tracks."

Service at the affected stations was restored shortly before 8 a.m. but transit users were warned "delays and gaps in service" were still possible.