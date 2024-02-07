Surrey SkyTrain stations reopened after 'track intrusion alarm' goes off

VANCOUVER
    A information board shows SkyTrain Service is not in service during a transit strike in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns A information board shows SkyTrain Service is not in service during a transit strike in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    Transit users travelling through Surrey faced delays and detours Wednesday morning as service was halted at multiple SkyTrain stations.

    TransLink posted a notice on social media shortly before 7 a.m. saying service on the Expo Line was suspended between King George and Scott Road stations.

    About 20 minutes later, the transit operator said a bus bridge was in place between the two stations, adding a "track intrusion alarm" led to the closures.

    On the trains, an announcement said there was a "trespasser on the tracks."

    Service at the affected stations was restored shortly before 8 a.m. but transit users were warned "delays and gaps in service" were still possible. 

     

