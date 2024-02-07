Surrey SkyTrain stations closed after 'track intrusion alarm' goes off, bus bridge in place

Transit users travelling through Surrey faced delays and detours Wednesday morning as service was halted at multiple SkyTrain stations.

TransLink posted a notice on social media shortly before 7 a.m. saying service on the Expo Line was suspended between King George and Scott Road stations.

About 20 minutes later, the transit operator said a bus bridge was in place between the two stations, adding a "track intrusion alarm" led to the closures.

On the trains, an announcement said there was a "trespasser on the tracks."

TransLink did not indicate when the stations would reopen. The Millennium and Canada lines weren't affected.

