Surrey school survey raises eyebrows with novel ideas to combat overcrowding

An online survey from Surrey Schools requesting feedback from parents, students and staff on ways to combat the growing problem of overcrowding in classrooms and other school facilities has turned some heads.

"Some of our schools are so over capacity, we've actually closed in-catchment," said Surrey Schools spokesperson Ritinder Matthew. "So, you could move in right across the street from a school and you wouldn't be able to register your child there because the school is so over-capacity."

Possible solutions suggested in the online survey include hybrid or even fully online classes, staggered start school days that could end as late as 8 p.m., and a year-round semester system that could see some students in school all summer long with a break between grades at a different time of year.

"We've reached the point where we don't have any more space for students so we need to look at some additional strategies," Matthew said.

In Victoria, Education Minister Rachna Singh seemed unfazed by the idea some children could be in school late into the evening or all summer.

"This is just a consultation. I'm happy to see that the consultation is happening with parents and looking at different ideas," she said.

But those ideas might not be palatable for parents and teachers.

"I think the survey will generate some good information, but we have some concerns, obviously," said Jatinder Bir, president of the Surrey Teachers Association. "Our concerns are around implications to our working conditions as well as students' learning conditions."

The province has committed to adding 875 seats in Surrey through the use of prefabricated buildings.

"This is an innovative way that we are addressing this issue," said Singh. "Eight hundred and seventy-five seats coming to Surrey within a year."

At current growth levels, the district needs about one new high school and three to four new elementary schools to be built each year.

With new school planning and construction already so far behind rapidly rising enrolment, parents shouldn’t be surprised if some of the more novel ideas in the online survey are actually implemented in the coming years.