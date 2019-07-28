

CTV News Vancouver





Police in Surrey are investigating what they call a "serious assault" with a weapon that took place just before midnight Friday.

The incident occurred in the 8600 block of 140 Street, near its intersection with 86A Avenue. Officers were called to the scene for a report of an injured man who had been attacked with a weapon.

A 19-year-old Vancouver man was transported to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, police placed evidence markers in a line along the street, suggesting what appeared to be a trail of blood on the pavement.

Police said a suspect fled the scene in a black BMW four-door sedan before officers arrived. They said they have identified a person of interest in the case.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video of it is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to report anonymously. Callers should reference Surrey file number 2019-113449.