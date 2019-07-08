A home in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood is behind police tape as Mounties investigate the sudden death of a woman inside the home.

RCMP serious crimes and the coroner’s service have both been on scene since Sunday. Officials have not said whether this death is suspicious.

The home is near 136th Street on 60th Avenue. Police have been seen canvassing the neighbourhood, looking for surveillance video and witnesses.

Neighbours said they believe a woman lived in the house alone. They also said the tape has been up since early Sunday morning. One told CTV News Mounties collected surveillance video from their home and they were shocked to have this scene so close by.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.