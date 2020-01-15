VANCOUVER -- Surrey's mayor is hoping the city will become more eco-friendly by enforcing a ban on single-use plastic bags.

City staff members will begin work immediately to develop the proper bylaws, with the goal of enacting a city-wide ban on plastic bags by Jan. 1, 2021.

"In this day and age where we all can play a role in curbing waste and consumption, there is no reason not to have a reusable shopping bag close at hand for bagging groceries or other goods," said Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, in a news release.

"I want to encourage Surrey businesses, and some have already done so, to take the initiative to eliminate single-use plastic shopping bags."

McCallum said all of his council colleagues are on board and a report will be presented for council action within the next month.

"This is a simple and effective step that will have an immediate impact on our city," he added.