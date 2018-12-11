

CTV Vancouver





Councillors in Surrey who gathered to look for ways to slash the city's debt Tuesday got an earful from residents concerned about what the controversial new budget might mean for their community.

Members of the city's finance committee voted 5-4 in favour of the proposed budget, which could see several major capital projects put on hold, including a new ice arena in Cloverdale.

Councillors Brenda Locke, Linda Annis, Jack Hundial and Steven Pettigrew voted against the financial plan. Some of the opposing councillors expressed concern over such delays.

And more than a dozen who people spoke to the committee Tuesday echoed those concerns.

A large group also gathered to protest the cuts Monday night.

Mayor Doug McCallum said last week that, under his newly elected government, Surrey would begin to "live within our means."

The city is looking to reduce its debt by nearly $136 million, a target which could mean several capital projects will need to be delayed.

The new Cloverdale Sports and Ice Complex was intended to replace the area's aging rink, but McCallum cited structural problems with the ground underneath the facility would put to project "considerably" over its initial $45 million budget.

McCallum said the cinched budget will save the city some $9.5 million a year in principal and interest payments on that debt, adding that Surrey will take a pay-as-you-go approach to future capital projects.

During Tuesday's meeting, the mayor said there may be different options to build a new Cloverdale rink, including building a single ice sheet initially and another later and getting the private sector involved.

"We recognize the need to look at building ice arenas in Cloverdale," McCallum said in council chambers. "We've heard you very strongly."

But the president of the minor hockey in Cloverdale hopes he can convince council that the proposed facility should not be delayed, saying some councillors have quietly offered their support.

"We've had some emails and different forms of communication with some councillors who do support the decision, so we're hoping they will exercise their voice as well behind closed doors to say Cloverdale needs these rinks," Marty Jones told CTV News.

An ice rink wasn't the only thing on the line Tuesday night.

The finance committee also voted on 12 new RCMP members for the city in 2019.

The proposed budget calls for holding off on any new hiring as the city looks to set up a dedicated local police force.

City staff have received 116 letters about the proposed budget cuts, most dealing with the Cloverdale rink.

Despite the finance committees' initial approval of the budget, any decision will still need approval at a council meeting next week.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro