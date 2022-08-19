Surrey, B.C., teen Lauren Kim is dominating the women's golf at Canada Games

Lauren Kim, of Surrey, B.C., is shown in this handout image provided by the 2022 Canada Games, who has a nine-stroke lead after two rounds of women's golf at the Canada Games. She shot a course record 67 in the opening round. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / 2022 Canada Games-Jeremy Kiers) Lauren Kim, of Surrey, B.C., is shown in this handout image provided by the 2022 Canada Games, who has a nine-stroke lead after two rounds of women's golf at the Canada Games. She shot a course record 67 in the opening round. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / 2022 Canada Games-Jeremy Kiers)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener