Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum made good on one of his election promises Monday.

City council approved a plan to provide two-hour free parking at City Hall and on the streets around Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Some health officials have argued for years that hospital parking fees present an unfair financial burden to people visiting their loved ones. Offering free parking at City Hall will also give people easier access to the City Centre Library.

The two-hour time limit is intended to prevent workers, park-and-ride users and others from occupying the bulk of the spots, according to a staff report.

The city said the switch to free spaces is expected to reduce annual parking revenue by $850,000.