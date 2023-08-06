Support staff working behind the scenes essential to B.C. wildfire battle

A firefighter walks through wildfire smoke in B.C. (B.C. Wildfire Service/Twitter) A firefighter walks through wildfire smoke in B.C. (B.C. Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How you walk could shape the future of biometrics: experts

Canadians have been unlocking iPhones with their fingerprint since 2013 and are sometimes exposed to facial recognition software before boarding planes. But when it comes to biometric technology, two Canadian experts are researching what could be the future of biometric security: footsteps.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

  • The price of 'cool:' Wellington St. real estate is heating up fast

    Montreal’s Wellington St. has seen a serious spike in popularity in recent years. Long-time vendors and renters say the real estate market is heating up, and for some, that’s bad news for the spirit of the street. “This is nothing new. I saw this in the 1990’s on Saint-Laurent Blvd.,” said Sterling Downey, Verdun’s city councillor.

  • Montreal hair salon hit with arson attack overnight

    An arson attack on another Montreal business forced the evacuation of nearby tenants in the middle of the night as a precautionary measure. Emergency services were called around 1:45 a.m. to a hair salon on De Bellechasse Street near 38th Avenue in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener