

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





The prominent clockmaker behind Gastown's iconic steam clock has been injured while on the job.

On Sept. 12, 79-year-old Raymond Saunders was working on a clock in Trenant Park Square in Delta when he fell about 15 feet off a ladder.

Saunders is being treated at Vancouver General Hospital for a fractured pelvis, a broken vertebra, three cracked ribs and a dislocated shoulder. He also had a cranial contusion that required 10 stitches.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with his recovery. So far, nearly $6,000 has been raised, with a goal of $100,000.

Organizers say the money will go towards covering his expenses for a year as he recovers. They're also hoping to make adaptations to his apartment, including installing a stair lift and shower rails.

The GoFundMe page says "Gastown's Steam Clock is enjoyed by millions of people every year, but Ray has never received royalties from any of the millions of photos, album covers, t-shirts and other things displaying the image of his most famous clock."

"Although the clock is his trademarked image, he has never pursued copyright infringement of the image of the clock."

Known by his friends and family as "Father Time," the Vancouver clockmaker has built more than 250 customized clocks at various tourist attractions.