Surrey claims it's seeing overwhelming support from residents for its plan to have a municipal police force.

According to a survey organized by the city, 93 per cent of people polled "strongly agreed" that it was time Surrey had a locally-led police department.

Approximately 98 per cent of people surveyed also strongly agreed with the statement "I want police officers to build their career in Surrey, so they know the community well," the city said Monday.

Surrey says it received 11,103 survey responses after 23 public engagement events across a five-week period.

"The results of the survey responses speak volumes about the overwhelming support the citizens of Surrey have for the creation of a Surrey Police Department," said Mayor Doug McCallum in a news release. "It is clear to me that the people of Surrey are ready for the switch to a city police department and it is my desire to deliver on their wishes."

The survey also suggested how safe Surrey residents feel.

A majority of surveyed residents said they didn't feel safe in their homes or neighbourhoods, nor did they feel comfortable in Surrey's public spaces at night.

The report on transitioning Surrey from an RCMP-led police force to a municipal outfit has faced criticism over the proposed size of the force and how spending would be directed.

Mounties and the city differ on how many officers are currently employed, leading to concerns the new city force would have less staff.

A Surrey councillor has also raised concerns that transitioning away from the RCMP would hurt a local centre dedicated to helping abused children.

The full report on the feedback from Surrey's public engagement process is expected to be released to the public in mid-July.