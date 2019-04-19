

CTV News Vancouver





It looks like Metro Vancouverites are getting a break from the spring rain just in time for Easter weekend.

Vancouver saw a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 13 C Friday, according to Environment Canada's website.

The agency is forecasting sunshine and daily highs of 15 C for the rest of the weekend. The weather is expected to once again become grey and rainy on Monday.

Similar conditions are expected in West Vancouver and Richmond as well.

Further inland, the sunny conditions are expected to bring even warmer temperatures.

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 19 C on Saturday and Sunday in areas like Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Langley.

The latest weather information is available on Environment Canada's website.