

CTV News Vancouver





Grab your umbrellas and rain boots, the start of the long weekend will be a wet one in the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning Thursday morning, saying heavy rain is expected for the entire valley.

"A slow moving frontal system will continue to bring rain to the South Coast," the weather agency said. "Rain will intensify over the Fraser Valley tonight before tapering off Friday morning."

It said accumulations of 40 to 70 mm can be expected by Friday morning, adding communities near the mountains, such as Mission, will see the heaviest amounts.

It also warned localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.