Stuffed French toast with Qualicum Beach Cafe's chef Todd Bright

Here's how to make the stuffed French toast featured on the CTV Morning Live Cook Off on Friday, May 6.

Serves 4.

FRENCH TOAST

Ingredients

1 loaf of brioche bread, cut into four 3-inch blocks; day-old bread works best because it soaks up liquid better

250mL whipping cream (33%)

8 free run eggs

5g ground cinnamon

50mL vanilla extract

500g ricotta cheese

100mL guava puree (or any fruit puree of your choosing)

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. Place ricotta in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment.

3. Start at a lower speed and slowly increase; whip ricotta on high speed until fluffy (about 5 minutes).

4. Turn off mixer and add guava puree. Whip until the ingredients are combined. Put mixture into a piping bag and store in fridge.

5. Mix eggs, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and whipping cream. Set aside and start prepping the stuffed brioche.

6. Use a small kitchen paring knife to insert a small hole on the side of the brioche blocks.

7. Take the ricotta mixture out of the fridge. Evenly pipe all the ricotta into 4 brioche blocks.

8. Dip brioche blocks in egg mixture. TIP: It tastes better when left to sit overnight in the fridge.

9. Place the brioche blocks on the middle rack of the oven on any ovenproof dish or tray. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until it turns golden color.

10. To serve the French Toast, top with berries, pistachios, brown sugar syrup, and maple whipped butter. Sprinkle with a little powdered sugar for garnish. And enjoy!

TOPPINGS

Fresh berries

50g pistachios, lightly crushed

Vanilla Brown Sugar Syrup Ingredients

500g brown sugar

25mL vanilla extract

250mL water

Vanilla Brown Sugar Syrup Preparation

1. In a medium saucepan, combine brown sugar and water.

2. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla. Serve warm or cool.



Maple Whipped Butter Ingredients

1lb unsalted butter at room temperature, cut into small cubes

250mL real Canadian maple syrup

Maple Whipped Butter Preparation

1. Place the butter in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment.

2. Start a a lower speed and slowly increase; whip butter on high speed until pale and fluffy (about 5-10 minutes).

3. Turn off mixer and add maple syrup. Whip until the ingredients are combined. Taste and add more maple syrup if need.