Striking racist language from West Vancouver land covenants would cost $1 million, report estimates
Two years after West Vancouver vowed to address explicitly racist language in decades-old land covenants, staff have recommended the district take almost no action.
In a long-awaited report being presented at Monday's council meeting, staff caution the district would incur "substantial costs," estimated at more than $1 million, trying to address the discriminatory covenants at the municipal level. Even then, the process would only result in the offending language being crossed out, not removed.
Instead, the report suggests that West Vancouver take the issue to the Union of B.C. Municipalities' 2022 convention, and propose a resolution asking the province to lead the charge in weeding out the covenants and having racist clauses properly removed.
Some of those clauses, which are no longer enforceable, once barred anyone of "African or Asiatic descent" from living on a particular property in the district, except as a servant.
PUSH FOR ACCOUNTABILITY
A number of local homeowners argue any developers that were involved in obtaining the covenants back in the mid-20th century should help pay for their removal – including British Pacific Properties Ltd., which is named among the parties on some of the documents.
In giving his opinion on the situation, West Vancouver resident Neil Jensen compared racist covenants to toxic waste, and argued any company that leaves either in a community has a responsibility to clean them up.
"I don't really think it's a taxpayer duty," Jensen said. "British Pacific Properties is in a unique situation – they still exist, they're still around and they could easily clean up their own toxic waste."
In a statement, British Pacific Properties president Geoff Croll told CTV News the developer is "exploring what we can do proactively to remove the offensive language from restrictive covenants on title of lots historically developed by the company."
"These offensive, restrictive covenants are found on properties throughout the province and, although they are void and unenforceable, they have no place in our society," Croll said.
"We believe a cooperative approach between BPP, the District of West Vancouver and the Land Title Office will be required to address this issue in a timely way for affected lands in the British Properties."
The developer did not respond when asked whether it has records of how many of the homes it built in West Vancouver have racist covenants attached.
A DISTURBING HISTORY
Though the B.C. government rendered discriminatory clauses unenforceable through legislation in 1978, the language remains on the record, and some non-white residents who have since moved onto the properties consider the covenants an upsetting reminder of their community's overtly racist history.
The guarantee that one would not be surrounded by any non-white homeowners was once a selling point in some neighbourhoods.
Michele Tung, who previously shared her experience of discovering a racist covenant on her home, said it was disturbing and disheartening, particularly as she was asked to submit the document as part of a West Vancouver building application.
"It feels awful," Tung told CTV News at the time. "I don't want our children's children, or someone else's children to one day have to see this language."
THE COST OF ACTION
West Vancouver's staff report notes there are more than 17,300 parcels of land in the district, and that the Land Title and Survey Authority charges a $10 fee for pulling the title on each, along with another $16 fee per covenant.
When factoring those fees and the staffing hours required to review the documents for racist language, the district estimates the cost of proactively seeking them out at the municipal level would "likely total in excess of $1,000,000."
A request to the LTSA to waive search and retrieval fees was rejected, according to the report.
The district also noted the most that could be achieved would be having the LTSA strike through the discriminatory language.
Under the Torrens system of land registration used in the province, the registrar "must maintain a complete and unabridged record of dealings with land since the title’s origin and hence is not authorized to alter land title documents," according to the LTSA website.
West Vancouver staff argued the province should both bear the cost and lead the effort, proposing the government grant the LTSA the power to "delete, rather than merely strikethrough, any occurrences of discriminatory language."
COMPLICATED SOLUTIONS
Part of the challenge with updating or changing the covenants is that they also contain non-racist clauses that remain enforceable, and which previous homeowners in a given subdivision once agreed upon for the benefit of the neighbourhood.
"Many of the things in here go to more general uses of the land," said Ron Usher, a lawyer with the Society of Notaries Public of B.C. "Controlling the growth of vegetation, controlling a lot of what each owner could do."
Under the current system, there is a framework for getting the covenants properly updated, but Usher said doing so requires the consent of each property owner within a subdivision, along with the municipality and potentially even the mortgage lenders. That could be a considerable challenge on its own.
"Would anybody push back? I doubt it," Usher said.
"But there are many reasons, out of a large number of owners, why someone may not be available or may not be willing to release the covenant, reasons that could be completely unrelated to the discriminatory clause."
Figuring out a more straightforward process for updating the covenants will be up to government, Usher added, and that might require changes at the provincial level.
"I've long advocated for some kind of regulatory process, some kind of hearing body that could deal with the release of obsolete and unnecessary titles and charges on titles," he said. "I think that could be helpful for all kinds of things that are not within the scope of the registrar of land title and also don't require the courts."
There is also some hope that technology will help turn the page on discriminatory covenants once and for all. The North Shore News has reported the LTSA has paired with Simon Fraser University on a project using artificial intelligence to scan covenants from across B.C. for racist clauses, so there is at least a clear picture of how many exist and to which properties they belong.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead after ammonia leak in Kamloops, B.C., industrial park
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school was inside for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout, law enforcement authorities said Thursday amid mounting public anger and scrutiny over their response to the rampage.
UPDATED | Monkeypox cases up to 26; first case detected in Ontario: PHAC
There are now 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, according to an update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the virus has been detected in a new province, with one case in Ontario.
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in 'Field of Dreams' and the Martin Scorcese mob classic 'Goodfellas,' has died.
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Lifting sanctions against Russia to move Ukrainian grain exports not an option: Ukraine PM
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the West must not give in to Russian pressure to ease sanctions in order to restart the flow of agricultural exports.
Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to 'leave me alone'
Amber Heard told jurors Thursday that a harassment campaign waged against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp has left her humiliated and scared for her life from multiple death threats, and said she just wants 'Johnny to leave me alone.'
Vancouver Island
-
Man dies after logging truck crash near Courtenay, B.C.
A crash involving a logging truck near Courtenay, B.C., on Tuesday claimed the life of one man, CTV News has learned.
-
'Take responsibility': Stray firework believed to have caused thousands in damage to Nanaimo dock
Nanaimo RCMP are on the lookout for people who may have set off fireworks that led to a fire at the Brannen Lake boat launch on Wednesday evening.
-
Mystery solved: Woman comes forward after overturned kayak prompts search in Nanaimo
A woman says she's embarrassed but grateful after her overturned kayak was reported to police, prompting a search by first responders in Nanaimo, B.C.
Calgary
-
Police seize loaded pistol, $115K in drugs in southwest Calgary bust
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a 25-year-old man in connection with a drug trafficking operation that officers had been investigating for the past eight months.
-
4th Street Lilac Festival unveils complete list of live entertainment for 2022
'This is a great opportunity to expose the next generation to all genres and of music,' said event producer Jennifer Rempel.
-
Bill passed to give Alberta's cabinet ministers permanent 'honourable' designation
The Alberta government has passed a new bill that will add a permanent 'honourable' title to all former, current and future cabinet ministers' names.
Edmonton
-
Shandro tells Sohi to create 'public safety plan' to fight violence in Edmonton's core
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has two weeks to provide a new plan to the province, after the justice minister accused him on Thursday of "not providing or maintaining adequate and effective policing services."
-
'A lot of racism': Percentage of Indigenous inmates in Edmonton hitting new highs
It's not a new trend but the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in Edmonton's prisons is much higher than the Canadian average and continuing to grow at a faster rate, as advocates search for solutions.
-
Driver of SUV dead after hitting south Edmonton house
A 31-year-old man is dead after he crashed his SUV on Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
-
'One ticket is all it takes': OLG reveals winner of $60-million jackpot
A woman from Hamilton, Ont. is now a multimillionaire after she won the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Indigenous man living in Toronto's 'last tiny shelter' alleges harassment against Toronto police
An Indigenous man living in what is assumed to be Toronto’s last “tiny shelter” in a downtown park says police have acted unfairly in their effort to remove and arrest him.
Montreal
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
In backlash to the backlash, Bill 96 leads to flurry of talk on Quebec separatism
Quebec Premier François Legault may not have expected quite this type of fallout from Bill 96, but he found himself hammered by questions on Thursday -- about Quebec independence.
-
Kahnawake suspending political contact with Quebec; Grand chief demands 'substantive solution' on Bill 96
Kahnawake says it will suspend all political engagement with the Quebec government until the province can provide a "substantive solution" on its controversial overhaul to the French language charter passed earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba bill would allow liquor sales in grocery stores
The Manitoba government is planning to widen alcohol sales and make buying booze more convenient.
-
-
Winnipeg police search for man after an attempted child abduction
Winnipeg police say a man driving an SUV tried to grab a child off the street, and are now searching for information to identify him.
Saskatoon
-
'We will have to deal with the issues': Saskatoon condo residents at odds with city over public washroom plan
Outcry over the planned location of public washrooms caused Tuesday's city council meeting to stretch late into the evening.
-
'Future is pretty bright': Sask. farmers celebrate China's move to lift canola ban
With spring seeding in Saskatchewan well underway, farmers are beginning the growing season with some added assurance.
-
Sask. ambulance service sees 500% increase in Narcan use to reverse overdoses
Medavie Health Services West says it’s seen a 500 per cent increase in the administration of Narcan, a drug used to counter the effects of opioids in drug overdoses, since 2019.
Regina
-
Another tentative deal reached between CFL and CFLPA
Another tentative deal between the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA) has been reached.
-
Multiple former students allege abuse during time at Notre Dame in 1980s
Multiple former students of Athol Murray College of Notre Dame are coming forward with allegations of abuse during their time at the school in the 1980s.
-
Train derails near Edgeley, Sask.: RCMP
A train derailment about three kilometres west of Edgeley, Sask. is expected to cause some delays, RCMP said.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie surprised to learn hours late of witnesses in N.S. mass shooting
A retired senior Mountie has described to an inquiry his dismay that it took five hours before anyone told him about eyewitnesses who had encountered a mass killer while fleeing the 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
Kalin's Call: Rain, risk of thunderstorms for Maritime region Friday into Saturday
A series of weather fronts off a low-pressure system moving towards the St. Lawrence River Valley will cross the Maritimes Friday into Saturday, bringing periods of rain and a risk of thunderstorms.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a decrease in new deaths, cases and hospitalizations in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
London
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
-
Attempt to flee across Hwy 401 lands man in custody
An attempt to run across the 401 and a struggle with police has resulted in multiple charges for a London, Ont. man.
-
Investigators deployed to London International Airport after aircraft accident: TSB
A team of investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were deployed to London Thursday in regards to a plane crash involving a small aircraft.
Northern Ontario
-
Police ID drowning victims after boat capsizes near Latchford, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the two victims who drowned in the Montreal River on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized.
-
Doing doughnuts in a parking lot leads to stunt driving charges in Timmins
The Timmins Police Service has charged a suspect with stunt driving following an incident in the early morning hours of May 21 at an Algonquin Boulevard parking lot in Timmins.
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Kitchener
-
'For the past two nights I haven't slept': Kitchener family says bricks were thrown through their window
A Kitchener family has raised concerns about a recent act of vandalism and they're frustrated with the response they received from the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Truck smashes into concrete barrier on Hwy 7
The driver of a tractor trailer is facing multiple charges after the vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.
-
Judge dismisses life sentence challenge in Shawn Yorke murder case
One of the men convicted for first-degree murder in the death of Shawn Yorke has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.