VANCOUVER -- Charges have been approved in connection with an attack in Vancouver's West End back in August.

Police say Dorre Love and another man had been preaching with a microphone and speaker along Davie Street on Aug. 22.

At the time, officers described their messaging as "anti-gay chants" and preaching about religion.

They were confronted by a man, and a physical altercation followed, according to police.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of a broken leg.

A family member of Justin Morissette, the man who was injured, spoke to CTV News earlier this year about the incident.

He said the victim lives in the area, and had told the men to turn the volume down, not wanting to listen to, or have the people in the area have to listen to, the preacher's anti-gay sentiments.

Police said at the time that the altercation got heated and there was shoving involved before Morissette was thrown to the ground.

In a post online, Morissette described his actions as standing up to "anti-gay evangelical bullies," and said he required metal plates for his injury which would be in his leg for the rest of his life.

Love was arrested at the time, but was later released. Police recommended charges of aggravated assault and mischief at the time.

It was not the first time officers had been called to the area to deal with the preachers.

On Thursday, the aggravated assault charge was approved against 42-year-old Love, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.