Strange summer for B.C. politics as alliances shift ahead of fall vote
A shakeup of seismic proportions is reshaping the British Columbia political landscape a little over three months ahead of this fall's Oct. 19 election.
Former political foes are forging once unimaginable unions, an established party faces annihilation at the ballot box and heavyweights from the ruling New Democrats have waited until summer to announce their retirements.
In one of the stranger developments, climate scientist and former Green party leader Andrew Weaver said he's now considering aligning with the B.C. Conservatives and Leader John Rustad, who says climate change isn't a crisis.
Weaver said he had concerns about Premier David Eby, whose New Democrats he helped put in power in 2017, as well as the exit of almost a dozen New Democrat representatives ahead of the fall vote.
Cabinet stalwarts Bruce Ralston, Harry Bains and Rob Fleming have all recently announced they will not seek re-election.
"It told me something very sick is going on when literally the entire team from the 2017 to 2020 period is moving on," said Weaver.
"It does not bode well for society when you have a tightly controlled central government."
Eby weighed in Friday, saying it was "bizarre" Weaver might favour Rustad, who was ejected by Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon from the former BC Liberals, the centre-right party now known as BC United, because of his views on climate change.
"Yes, I don't know, I must have, like, budged in line at the legislature dining room or something in front of Mr. Weaver," said Eby at an unrelated news conference. "He doesn't seem particularly happy with me."
The premier said Rustad recently said he would prohibit teaching climate science in classrooms.
"He says that the connection between carbon dioxide emitted from human activities and climate change is a big lie," said Eby. "And when 100 heat records across Canada were just broken and we're facing another massive forest fire season, that's who (Weaver) appears to be wanting to align himself with. It is extremely bizarre. I don't understand it."
Rustad says in a statement on his party's website that the "changing climate is real, and man is impacting our climate," but it "isn’t a crisis" and the party will not engage in "over-taxation, hype, scare tactics" on the issue.
Weaver, who was lead author for the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that won a Nobel Prize, said his views on climate are not the same as Rustad's, but he considers the Conservative leader a listener.
He said Rustad is in the image of former NDP premier John Horgan — who Weaver supported in a minority NDP government seven years ago — and is not like Eby, who controls power in his office.
"John Rustad's views on climate are clearly not the same as mine," Weaver said. "But the gaps there are not as great as some people may think. I don't think his views are one of denial. I don't think that's a fair characterization."
Another eye-opening shift on the B.C. political scene was the recent defection to the Conservatives of former BC United MLA Elenore Sturko, a champion of gay rights, who said last year that Rustad needed to "make an unequivocal apology" for calling homosexuality a "lifestyle."
Sturko, who is gay, said after her defection in June that it was easy to ignore polls that have consistently put BC United distantly behind the NDP and the Conservatives, but it was impossible to dismiss what she was hearing from voters.
The B.C. Conservatives now have four people in the legislature — Rustad, Sturko, Bruce Banman and Lorne Doerkson, all former members of Falcon's party who crossed the floor.
David Black, a political communications professor at Greater Victoria's Royal Roads University, said the political manoeuvres are largely tied to the surge in popularity of Rustad's Conservatives and the steep decline of Falcon's BC United.
The B.C. Conservatives received less than two per cent of the popular vote in the 2020 provincial election, but it now appears they are in a position to become the official opposition or even form government after the fall vote, he said.
BC United and the Greens could be completely shut out, said Black.
"These things will change in September with the writ, and I don't know where it's going to go, I really don't," he said. "But I think we can expect some volatility because it's going to be a very energized political environment."
Black said he's not as astounded by Weaver's advances toward Rustad, judging from Weaver's past political moves that saw him exit the Greens, sit as an independent and endorse Horgan's NDP in 2020.
"This is Weaver exploring the outward reaches of his sometimes-contrary self," Black said. "It is a very odd marriage of personalities and positions. It's more of a pretext of just what Weaver, and fairly so, believes to be of a number of vulnerabilities and errors he thinks Eby has made."
Environment Minister George Heyman, a veteran NDP minister who has also announced he's not running in the fall election, said he can't understand how Weaver could consider aligning himself with Rustad, "who barely gives credence to the notion that there's climate change."
"I haven't had a chance to talk to Andrew about this but I simply can't believe he would turn his back on his life's work and the work we accomplished together in government," he said. "It simply doesn't make sense to me."
Heyman dismissed Weaver's suggestions that Eby controls power from his office and said he can't speak for his colleagues but his decision not to run for re-election came after a lengthy career in politics and environmental and union leadership.
"I'll be 75 years old when the election's held in 2024," he said. "I would like to slow down a bit and spend more time with my family."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Surreal 24 hours': What A-list guests think of Indian billionaire's wedding
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, ties the knot this weekend with longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant at a Mumbai wedding dubbed the ceremony of the year – but what was it like to be one of the guests?
A Black man got a job interview after he changed the name on his resume. Now, he's suing for discrimination
A Black man has filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against a hotel in Detroit, Mich., alleging the hotel only offered him a job interview after he changed the name on his resume, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
Former B.C. Realtor has licence cancelled, $130K in penalties for role in mortgage fraud
The provincial regulator responsible for policing B.C.'s real estate industry has ordered a former Realtor to pay $130,000 and cancelled her licence after determining that she committed a variety of professional misconduct.
Ontario driver has licence suspended for 13-year-old traffic ticket
An Ontario driver was shocked to get a letter in the mail saying her licence had been suspended over a traffic ticket she received 13 years ago.
Should you wait to buy or sell your home?
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its key interest rate decision in less than two weeks. Last month, the bank lowered its key interest rate to 4.7 per cent, marking its first rate cut since March 2020.
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the diminutive sex therapist who became a pop icon, media star and best-selling author through her frank talk about once-taboo bedroom topics, has died. She was 96.
Kate, Princess of Wales to make rare public appearance at Wimbledon Sunday
The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.
Tips for staying safe against blue-green algae this summer
With temperatures rising for the oncoming summer, many shutdowns due to the toxic blue-green algae has made for a tough time finding a safe spot to swim in the region – with one of the most recent shutdowns at Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax.
Calls to enforce leash bylaws in North Vancouver after dog mauled to death
Doreen Manuel was walking her two small Yorkshire terriers last month when a large off-leash dog suddenly lunged at them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Strange summer for B.C. politics as alliances shift ahead of fall vote
A shakeup of seismic proportions is reshaping the British Columbia political landscape a little over three months ahead of this fall's Oct. 19 election.
-
Former B.C. Realtor has licence cancelled, $130K in penalties for role in mortgage fraud
The provincial regulator responsible for policing B.C.'s real estate industry has ordered a former Realtor to pay $130,000 and cancelled her licence after determining that she committed a variety of professional misconduct.
-
Charges laid after paramedic assaulted during call on Victoria's Pandora Avenue
An assault on a paramedic led to a massive police presence in Victoria Thursday night, and is now prompting changes to the way BC Emergency Health Services responds to calls in the area.
Kelowna
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
-
RCMP catch excessive speeder after high-speed crash in Kelowna
Mounties in the Okanagan say they're continuing to focus on speed enforcement this week after a spike in the number of fatal collisions on B.C. highways.
-
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
Edmonton
-
'They just go ham': How a small insect is leaving a big mess in some Edmonton neighbourhoods
If you've wondered what that sticky stuff all over your car and sidewalk is, it's all thanks to a tiny insect who leaves a big mess.
-
Is it safe to swim in the North Saskatchewan River? Experts weigh in
As Edmontonians try to keep cool, many are flocking to the North Saskatchewan River to swim. But is it safe?
-
Edmonton proves popular for U.S. restaurant chains looking to expand
With popular U.S. restaurant chains Chipotle and Chick-Fil-A setting up shop in Edmonton, one business expert says there are several reasons why Alberta's capital city is a destination for them, including residents' love of dining out.
Calgary
-
'Justice system failed me': Calgary woman speaks out after sex assault trial cut short
A young Calgary woman says she understands why victims of sexual assault often don't report it after a trial against her former boss was cut short.
-
Investigation underway after bullet hole discovered in south Lethbridge living room
Lethbridge police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in a southside home.
-
1 hospitalized following Saturday morning stabbing at Drop-In Centre
A Saturday morning stabbing at the Drop-In Centre left one man in hospital and one woman under arrest.
Lethbridge
-
Investigation underway after bullet hole discovered in south Lethbridge living room
Lethbridge police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in a southside home.
-
Judge in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial warns jury about defence statement
The judge in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has cautioned the jury about an opening statement by a defence lawyer.
-
Lethbridge policy committee says yes to Memorial Cup bid
The chance to host the Memorial Cup in Lethbridge got one step closer on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
'Sky's the limit': Winnipeg's breaking community hopes to see sport grow with Olympic debut
With breaking set to make its Olympics debut at the 2024 Paris Games, the local breaking community hopes to see opportunities spin off to help the sport grow.
-
Thousands without power as thunderstorms roll through southern Manitoba
Thousands of people are without power after severe weather rocked southern parts of the province Friday night and Saturday morning.
-
'We feel the brick falling': McDermot Avenue building set for demolition, neighbours worry about the mess left behind
The city has issued a demolition permit for the building located at 579 McDermot Avenue after an engineering assessment revealed it's unsafe.
Regina
-
'The guys definitely deserve it': Riders head coach calls out fans ahead of next home game
Saskatchewan Roughriders Head Coach Corey Mace called out fans this week after the team had its lowest attendance since new Mosaic Stadium opened seven years ago.
-
Second sexual assault investigation at Country Thunder underway
RCMP are investigating a second sexual assault which took place at Country Thunder on Friday night.
-
Archaeologists from Alberta and Sask. are studying a site this local historian stumbled upon
Archaeologists are studying a site north of Prince Albert to determine when people migrated to the area.
Saskatoon
-
Collision between cyclist and truck in Saskatoon sends 1 to hospital
One man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a cyclist and a truck on Friday evening.
-
'The guys definitely deserve it': Riders head coach calls out fans ahead of next home game
Saskatchewan Roughriders Head Coach Corey Mace called out fans this week after the team had its lowest attendance since new Mosaic Stadium opened seven years ago.
-
Second sexual assault investigation at Country Thunder underway
RCMP are investigating a second sexual assault which took place at Country Thunder on Friday night.
Toronto
-
Man, 57, allegedly kidnapped in Vaughan: police
Police are seeking information after a man was allegedly abducted in Vaughan Saturday morning.
-
Two people dead after shooting in Oshawa; 1 person in custody
Two people are dead following a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday.
-
'Things could have been different': Frustration building amid Spadina Avenue TTC construction
A six-month project to upgrade the streetcar route along Spadina Avenue has only just started, but is already causing headaches for drivers, cyclists and businesses alike.
Montreal
-
Montreal tenant 'appalled' after landlord orders removal of Palestinian flag
Kendra Downe says they never imagined they could potentially be facing eviction when they put up a Palestinian flag on their balcony of their Montreal apartment.
-
Girl, 12, kicked out of Quebec karate class for wearing hijab: human rights commission
The Quebec Human Rights Commission is seeking $13,000 for the family of a 12-year-old girl who was kicked out of her karate class for wearing a hijab.
-
Speed bumps aim to slow cyclists down in the Plateau
There are new speed bumps on Mont-Royal Avenue in the Plateau but they're not for the cars. The street is closed to cars for the summer and pedestrians take priority so the speed bumps are to slow down the cyclists.
Ottawa
-
Should you wait to buy or sell your home?
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its key interest rate decision in less than two weeks. Last month, the bank lowered its key interest rate to 4.7 per cent, marking its first rate cut since March 2020.
-
Housing complex for asylum seekers closing in Cornwall, Ont.
More than 500 refugees will soon be out of their home after the federal government chose not to renew a shelter contract with a Cornwall hotel.
-
Construction work to begin on Wellington Street Sunday, here's what you need to know
The City of Ottawa says the resurfacing of Wellington Street between Vimy Place and Kent Street will start on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
'I thought we were having an earthquake': tractor trailer strikes N.B. home
A collision between a vehicle and a tractor trailer on Saturday led to the tractor trailer striking a Dieppe home.
-
2 bodies of people believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
-
Disco bike ride in Dieppe part of a national event
Dieppe's Rotary St-Anselme Park was full of cyclists on Saturday and a handful of them decorated their bikes in advance.
London
-
Crews remain on scene of smoldering barn putting out buried fires
London fire crews remained on the scene of a large barn fire today, working to ensure the blaze was extinguished for good.
-
'Run with Pride'; 11-day Pride London Festival events underway
More than 200 people laced up their shoes to ‘Run With Pride’ in London, Ont. “I always wanted to have an event where everybody could be inclusive and be who they wanted to be and then they could include their families in it,” said Barry Smith.
-
Two tornadoes confirmed for London, Ont. on July 10
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed two EF0 tornadoes occurred in London, Ont. on Wednesday July 10, 2024.
Kitchener
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
-
Ont. man facing sex assault charges after meeting up with 12-year-old at motel
A 29-year-old man, who repeatedly met up with a 12-year-old for sex, was arrested after officers found the pair at a Guelph, Ont. motel.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation chief among Indigenous leaders upset with Poilievre’s AFN speech
Outgoing Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod is among several Indigenous leaders who are calling out federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre over a speech he made at the Assembly of First Nations' annual general meeting. Here is what he said.
-
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the diminutive sex therapist who became a pop icon, media star and best-selling author through her frank talk about once-taboo bedroom topics, has died. She was 96.
-
What a geriatric doctor wishes you knew now for healthy aging
Longevity isn’t just about living a long life but also about living well. More than one in five Americans will be 65 or older by 2040, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects.
N.L.
-
All-night journeys for some fleeing roaring wildfire near Labrador City
Residents of Labrador City were ordered to evacuate on Friday night after a day of what forestry officials described as "extreme fire behaviour."
-
Canada is building new National Urban Parks. What are they?
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.
-
'Extreme fire behaviour': Labrador City ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches
Forestry officials have asked everyone in Labrador City to leave as a nearby wildfire creeps closer.