Stormy Daniels dishes on Trump, porn industry at Vancouver show
Stormy Daniels tells stories about her porn career and alleged affair with Donald Trump at the Rio Theatre in East Vancouver on June 10, 2019.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 8:49AM PDT
Adult film star Stormy Daniels regaled a Vancouver audience with stories about her work in pornography and her alleged affair with U.S. President Donald Trump Monday night.
Speaking into a bedazzled microphone, Daniels told jokes and anecdotes to a cheering crowd at the Rio Theatre, where upwards of 150 fans paid between $30 and $90 for an event billed as "an evening of conversation and audience Q&A with the woman willing to take on the President."
Before telling stories about her career as a porn performer and director, Daniels had a special message for the media.
"My only request is when you write s*** about me, at least make sure you use my name, Stormy," she said. "The only people who call me Stephanie are my mother and the IRS, and I despise both of them."
Daniels became a household name after coming forward with allegations of infidelity against Trump, claiming she was paid $130,000 in hush money to keep their alleged relationship a secret.
Monday's event ended with a book signing for Daniels' best-selling memoir, Full Disclosure.