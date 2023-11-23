'Steady decline' in Vancouver stranger assaults since 2021, police department report reveals

There has been a "steady decline" in random stranger assaults in Vancouver since 2021, according to an analysis of crime data that was quietly published by police, and which challenges the perception that the attacks have been a mounting public safety issue.

Unprovoked stranger attacks were at the forefront of public safety conversations not just in Vancouver, but across the province in the lead up to the 2022 municipal election, leading Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to call them the defining public safety issue of the year.

Hard data on their prevalence has always been hard to come by, however, beyond when the Vancouver Police Department presented an analysis in October 2021 that found, in the preceding 12 months, there had been 1,555 stranger attacks in the city, or an average of about four per day.

That number, the VPD said, was a 35 per cent increase compared to 2019 and indicated an "alarming increase" in these random, violent crimes.

A report coming to the Vancouver Police Board Thursday says this issue is "continuously monitored." But the first time the "follow-up analysis" that shows a downward trend was mentioned was in a quarterly report on public safety indicators that came before the board in September of this year. The text from that report is identical to that of the one for the third quarter, which was posted online this week.

"A random sample of assault data from 2021, 2022, and 2023 suggests a steady decline in unprovoked stranger assaults," the document says.

Data is not provided, and further are not details included. However, the report offers a brief explanation for the apparent downturn in cases – which is attributed to factors seemingly outside of the control of the police department.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was less pedestrian traffic and fewer guardians or bystanders which can contribute to increased opportunities for violence," the report says.

"This was further exacerbated by mental health pressures triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, sometimes resulting in violent interactions between strangers. The return of pre-pandemic daily routines has now led to more pedestrians and increased guardianship within public spaces."

CTV News has requested the complete analysis from the department.