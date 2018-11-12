

CTV Vancouver





A statue outside Rogers Arena honouring hockey legend Pat Quinn has been defaced in an act of vandalism one Vancouver Canucks executive is calling “disrespectful and disappointing.”

The statue's face and part of its torso were seen covered in orange paint or a similar substance Monday afternoon, though it's unclear when the vandalism took place.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment told CTV News it is working to have the statue cleaned up.

"Pat is an icon with the Canucks and our city. It is disrespectful and disappointing to see his statue like this," COO Jeff Stipec said in a statement. "We are in the process of restoring it to its original prominence."

Vancouver police said they had not received a report about the vandalism by around 3 p.m., but that the person responsible could face mischief charges.

The life-sized Quinn statue was put up in 2017, and depicts the former coach during the 1994 Stanley Cup playoffs. He was the Canucks' head coach from the 1990/91 to 1995/96 seasons, and also served as the team's president and general manager.

Quinn died in 2014 at the age of 71.

With files from The Canadian Press