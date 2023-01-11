Starving dogs ate blanket to survive before rescue, B.C. SPCA says

The B.C. SPCA is caring for 15 dogs and puppies that were allegedly found starving at a breeder's property in Clearwater. (Handout) The B.C. SPCA is caring for 15 dogs and puppies that were allegedly found starving at a breeder's property in Clearwater. (Handout)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener