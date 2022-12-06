Star BC Lions receiver Burnham announces retirement after 8-year CFL career

VANCOUVER -

BC Lions star receiver Bryan Burnham has announced his retirement, ending an eight-year career with the CFL franchise.

Burnham, a four-time CFL all-star, had 476 receptions and 7,212 receiving yards with the Lions. Both marks rank fourth in franchise history.

His 43 touchdown receptions are seventh all-time among Lions receivers.

Burnham was the Lions' finalist for the league's outstanding player award in 2019, when he set career highs with 1,492 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

He was limited to nine games in 2022 but still managed 596 yards and four touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Burnham made his professional debut on Sept. 19, 2014, becoming a regular the following season.

He had a breakout year in 2016 with 1,392 yards - his first of four straight campaigns reaching 1,000 yards, and three touchdowns.

“It has been an honour to have spent my entire professional career with the BC Lions,” the native of Tulsa, Okla., said in a release.

“I was always told to find my passion in life and chase it. Football was always my passion. I realize now that I have new passions: my wife and these kids are my passion. That's what I'm going to chase now.

“I have so much love for the city of Surrey, city of Vancouver, province and British Columbia and for all of Canada. The CFL gave me an opportunity to truly live out my childhood dream of being a professional football player.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2022.