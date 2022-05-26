Staffing shortages at Kamloops hospital 'worse and worse by the day': MLAs

Staffing shortages and the workplace culture at a B.C. hospital were heavily criticized Thursday by two MLAs who say immediate action needs to be taken before the situation gets even worse.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar and Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone spoke publicly about their concerns over conditions at Royal Inland Hospital. The pair said nurses from the facility are coming forward "in huge numbers" and provided data suggesting how dire circumstances are at the hospital.

"The situation at Royal Inland Hospital has been worsening over the last four to five years and it will continue to get worse if action isn't taken to make it better," Stone said, adding that staffing shortages have created what he called a "toxic workplace."

"It is time for the minister of health to start listening to these health-care workers and take the appropriate actions to rectify the situation."

Stone said data was provided "on a confidential basis" about the current staffing situation at the hospital. None of the data has been confirmed by Interior Health, but CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the health authority for comment.

Stone said he was told staffing levels in the emergency room were at 46 per cent during the day on Saturday.

Additionally, Stone said there was a callout to fill more than 400 shifts over the next month. As of Thursday morning, just 10 of those were filled by nurses, he said.

"Frankly, the Interior Health administration has known of the challenges with staffing levels," Stone said. "They have known of the huge retention issues. They have known of the challenges recruiting to ensure baseline resourcing in our hospital in unit after unit, ward after ward for years."

Both Stone and Milobar called on the province to respond.

"The (health) minister needs to step in immediately and take actions or the premier needs to find a health minister that will," Milobar said.

The Health Ministry has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Stone and Milobar, who are both Opposition Liberals, shared a list of recommended actions. They include a human resources plan for the hospital "with a focus on retention and recruitment." Also recommended is an overhaul of the human resources structure at the hospital, which they say "clearly isn't working."

The Liberals also called for more operating hours in Kamloops and a solution "to the family doctor crisis," which they say will reduce pressure on hospital resources.