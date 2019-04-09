

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





An 18-year-old man from Surrey was taken to hospital after being stabbed on the dance floor of the Commodore Ballroom Monday night.

Vancouver police said the victim was involved in an altercation at the popular music venue before being stabbed at around 10:30 p.m. An unconfirmed number of suspects fled the scene.

The incident triggered a massive police response on the busy Granville Strip, but Const. Jason Doucette said they didn't manage to make any arrests.

"The Granville Entertainment District continues to be a safe place to visit," Doucette said in an email. "There is usually a highly visible presence of VPD officers in the area and we encourage the public to report concerns immediately."

The victim was taken to hospital with what police described as a non-life-threatening stab wound.