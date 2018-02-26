

CTV Vancouver





The B.C. SPCA is recommending cruelty charges after seizing dozens of allegedly neglected dogs and puppies from a rural property near Williams Lake.

According to investigators, the 46 animals that were seized are "highly unsocialized" and terrified of having any contact with humans.

"We are doing everything we can to address their psychological distress through anti-anxiety medication and other treatments," Marcie Moriarty, the B.C. SPCA's chief prevention and enforcement officer, said in a news release.

"At this initial stage we’re focusing on reducing their emotion distress to the point where they can eat and drink and we will move forward step by step from there.”

The dogs, which have been transferred to several different SPCA shelters, are currently being assessed and treated. They range in age and are American Eskimo, border collie, husky and Samoyed crosses.

Moriarty said the animals were seized because they lacked shelter, were being kept in poor sanitary conditions and were not receiving proper veterinary care.

While Moriarty believes it's possible a mixture of medication and rehabilitation will allow the dogs to be adopted out eventually, they would most likely have to be placed in specialized homes "where the adopters understand that the dogs may never want to be touched or have close interaction."

The SPCA said it intends to recommend cruelty charges to Crown counsel in connection with the seizures.