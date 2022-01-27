Someone turned a grenade over to B.C. RCMP detachment, prompting evacuation
Someone tried handing a potentially live grenade over to an RCMP detachment in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting police to close the station and issue a reminder about the danger of transporting explosives.
Authorities said the Surrey RCMP's Guildford office and surrounding areas had to be evacuated after the grenade was delivered in person at around 11:40 a.m.
"We urge the public to contact police immediately if you find a suspicious device or possible explosive," detachment spokesperson Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in a news release.
"Do not handle or transport it. Keep your distance and call 911."
A bystander found the grenade in a park on 102 Avenue and apparently felt they should turn it in directly, according to Mounties.
Surrey RCMP said it's possible the grenade is inert, but that it must be "treated as a live explosive device" until its functionality can be confirmed. Explosives experts have been dispatched to safely dispose of the grenade.
Authorities closed 104 Avenue between 146 and 149 streets for safety, and asked the public to keep away from the Guildford office at 10395 148 St. until the situation is resolved.
