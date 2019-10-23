VANCOUVER – A B.C. farmer's 100-pound pumpkin has been stolen from outside a market in Oliver.

Parmjeet Dhaliwal, who owns Sunview Market in the small town south of Penticton, posted on Facebook that the pumpkin had been snatched.

"It's a shame," her post from Monday in the Oliver Loop Facebook group says, adding it was taken before they could carve it. "It's our masterpiece pumpkin."

Pumpkins – especially of this size – can be a labour of love. According to the Farmer's Almanac, a giant pumpkin's vines can spread 25 feet and take up to 160 days to mature. They also require deep watering and plenty of compost and fertilizer.

Dhaliwal shared several surveillance photos with her post. They're date-stamped from Oct. 20, shortly after 8:15 p.m. and show two people looking at the pumpkin. One is dressed in dark clothing, while the other appears to be wearing a white jacket with a grey hoodie underneath.

It's unclear if these people are responsible for the pumpkin going missing, however.

According to Dhaliwal's post, this is the second time this has happened at their market.