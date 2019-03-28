

CTV News Vancouver





Police are asking the public for what they call "a different kind of break in the case" after someone smashed windows on 18 vehicles in a single night.

The bizarre crime occurred between 11 p.m. on March 9 and 8:30 a.m. March 10, North Vancouver RCMP said in a statement.

The vehicles were all parked in an area bordered by St. Georges Avenue, Forbes Avenue, 2nd Street and 5th Street.

The motive remains unclear, police said, as whoever did it didn't steal anything.

"If wanting to ruin 18 people's day for no reason could be a motive, this is a pretty good match," Sgt. Peter DeVries said.

The spokesperson said evidence suggests their suspect or suspects never even entered the cars.

Officers are searching for more information on whoever's behind the strange crime, and ask anyone who knows something to contact Const. Sven Von Fersen at 604-985-1311, or by email.

Tips can also be made anonymously, and a tip leading to the arrest of a suspect could merit a reward of $2,000.

Police are also looking for any victims who have yet to report the damage to the RCMP.