

CTV Vancouver





The majority of the vintage guitars stolen from a U-Haul truck late last week have been recovered, police say, but two of the instruments are still missing.

Seven guitars belonging to iconic Vancouver rock band 54-40 were taken from the truck parked in New Westminster last Thursday.

The band announced the theft on Facebook the following day, offering a $5,000 reward for instruments guitarist Dave Genn called "priceless."

Genn said the guitars are Fenders and Gibsons that date back to the '50s and '60s.

"They're not your run-of-the-mill, off-the-shelf guitars," he told CTV News on Saturday.

"They're very near and dear to us, personally and musically."

On Sunday, police executed a search warrant in Surrey and recovered five of the guitars, along with other electronic equipment.

Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement that the investigation is ongoing and that officers continue to work toward identifying and arresting a suspect. He said they are hopeful they'll find the other two guitars.

On Facebook, the band posted a photo of the five that have been returned to them, thanking police for tracking them down and the public for spreading the message.

"We're happy to have helped get your guitars back. We're big fans," the New Westminster police wrote back.

Details on the guitars and the reward are available on the band's Facebook page. Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 604-525-5411.