Some Lower Mainland schools closed due to flooding plan to reopen next week

Vancouver -

Some schools in B.C.'s Lower Mainland that have been closed for days because of flooding may reopen next week.

The Chilliwack School District, which closed schools last Monday, said in an update late Thursday it's planning for a return to class on Monday if possible.

"The district understands that keeping schools closed for the past four days has negatively impacted some families in our community," the district's notice posted Thursday said, which added that schools would be closed on Friday as well.

"Please know that the senior team has carefully considered many factors, including staff and student safety … Thank you for your patience and understanding as we grapple with all the challenges facing us in our school community. We look forward to welcoming staff and students back to school next week."

Details are expected to be released on Sunday, including possible bus routes.

Meanwhile, some schools in Abbotsford closed or moved to remote learning this week.

Barrowtown Elementary, Matsqui Elementary and Upper Sumas Elementary all closed due to evacuation orders and road closures. Several other schools move to remote learning and dozens more reopened after a brief closure earlier in the week.

That school district hasn't provided an update on its plans for next week, however.

Fraser-Cascade, which covers schools in the Upper Fraser Valley like Hope, Agassiz and Kent, also closed its schools for the week. The district is expected to re-evaluate its plan by Sunday morning.

"The strength of a community is measured by how it responds to tragedy," Fraser-Cascade Supt. Balan Moorthy said in a letter to parents and staff Wednesday.

"While the past few days have been incredibly challenging for the Fraser-Cascade School District community, I have been overwhelmed by the sense of generosity, care and compassion by our school staff and community citizens who are stepping up to support stranded individuals."

Moorthy urged students and staff to get rest and take care of one another.

"Do what you can to take care of your family and loved ones," Moorthy said. "As for learning, we are in a teachable moment and the curriculum is really about how we respond during these times."

While schools in Mission were closed Monday and Tuesday, they reopened on Wednesday.

Details on the latest school closures can be found on the school districts' websites: