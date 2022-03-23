Some B.C. parents could pay hundreds of dollars more for child care starting April 1
Kelowna child-care operator Amanda Worms says she has been calling parents at her daycare centres all week, telling them they will have to pay $350 more in monthly fees starting April 1.
Worms says the increase is happening because the Ministry of Children and Family Development is unable to meet the April 1 deadline to approve funding that she has been receiving until now.
"This $350 could mean my families can't make their mortgage payments," said Worms, who owns and operates five daycare facilities in B.C.'s Interior.
"It's just really awful. You never want to be the person that does that. It's an unfair position to be put in. These families have been struggling for two years trying to manage through the pandemic and so have we. It's the government's responsibility to step up and do their job," added Worms.
Worms says she applied for a 3.7-per-cent fee increase on Jan. 31, to help pay for her staff's wage enhancements and to help account for the shortfall from the additional five sick days every B.C. worker was given this year, which affects her to the tune of $65,000. She tells CTV News she was told less than a week ago she would not be approved for the funding before April 1.
"Our base funding will be available to us sometime in the next week, but the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative (CCFRI) and wage enhancement is nowhere to be found," said Worms.
"I've been on the phone with the ministry for over six hours in the last week, trying to figure out what happened. It appears there was a technical glitch. Now, I have to tell parents that they have to pay the full fees on April 1 because we cannot survive without that funding," said Worms.
Worms said the province asked her to delay any fee increases that she applied for.
Worms is not the only child-care operator who is experiencing delays in receiving funding for fee increases.
"We received an email yesterday saying they were still processing applications and because we have requested a fee increase for parents in some programs, there will be a delay in that approval process," said Allison Merton, director of the early years program at Collingwood Neighbourhood House in Vancouver.
"They are not saying why there is a delay, which is a little frustrating. Sometimes when governments overly commit on timelines, they are not prepared for the influx of applications they may receive," added Merton.
Merton told CTV News that Collingwood Neighbourhood House has reserves to carry those expenses over, but understands many operators are not in that position.
"It affects everybody differently. Everyone is trying to bounce back from COVID due to cleaning and staffing issues," said Merton.
B.C. Liberal child-care critic Karin Kirkpatrick said it's an annual renewal process, so it should not have been a surprise to government to receive this many applications.
"If affordable child care is at the centre of what the NDP are promising, this is not the way to encourage child-care providers to operate," said Kirkpatrick.
"Parents are now going to have to pay more for childcare starting April 1 and there will not be funds for wage top-ups for early childhood educators."
Kirkpatrick added there seems to be a rush to move childcare from the Ministry of Children and Family Development to the Ministry of Education.
"That was supposed to happen in 2023, but with the most recent budget announcement, it's now happening on April 1 of this year. I'm presuming there is chaos and confusion with such a quick move to Education," said Kirkpatrick.
In a written statement, the ministry said more than 80 per cent of operators that applied to renew their funding have received approvals or temporary approvals. The exception is operators that applied for a fee increase.
"Providers that requested a fee increase starting in April were told they could not be offered temporary approval because the ministry needs the appropriate time to assess their reasons for raising parents' fees. This has been the case for all previous years of the program and is not a change for providers," the statement reads.
Sharon Gregson, provincial spokesperson for the child-care advocacy organization $10aDay, says it is the government's job to make sure fee increases are keeping up with the cost of living, and to ensure fees are not being increased to create more profit for child-care operators.
"The government is taking longer than anybody would like to review the reasons why people are having fee increases,” Gregson said. “There is a lot of public money at stake. In the new fiscal year, it will be $1.2 billion of provincial and federal money. The government needs to make sure taxpayer dollars in the form of fee-reductions for parents, is actually reaching parents."
"That's not to say they shouldn't be taking this long. They should have enough staff to make these reviews in a timely fashion," added Gregson.
Gregson told CTV News the current system is clearly not working. She said there are multiple funding streams operators rely on that are all intertwined.
"It is much better for child-care providers to just have one funding stream and transition their programs to $10 a day. In that system, operators receive one funding cheque each month. From that, they can reduce parent fees, increase ECE wages and run their programs. It's a much smoother funding stream. The sooner we can get all operators to $10 a day, the better," said Gregson.
More programs in B.C. are expected to transition to $10 a day child care in the coming months.
For now, some operators have to make tough decisions and phone calls to keep their businesses running.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to rubles for 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada
Russia plans to switch its gas sales to 'unfriendly' countries to rubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.
How much could the government's new pharmacare, dental promises cost?
The Liberal government’s deal with the NDP to keep them in power until 2025 comes with promises of a pair of health programs that estimates indicate could cost $13 billion combined per year.
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Revealed: Here's what the LGBTQ2S+ national monument will look like
Canada will soon have a national monument to honour LGBTQ2S+ communities that features a cloud-shaped, disco-ball inspired structure, as well as stages that can be used for protests and performances, CTV News has learned.
Ontario NDP says ejected member was in Islamophobic Facebook group
Ontario's New Democrats say they removed a longtime legislator from caucus because he was found to be a member of an Islamophobic Facebook group.
Ontario wastewater testing shows 'sustained increase' in COVID-19 rates
Ontario health officials tracking prevalence of COVID-19 through municipal wastewater testing say they're seeing a 'sustained increase' in the viral signal in a variety of locations.
Uptick in Russians fleeing the country as Ukrainian refugees face challenges with biometrics: Canadian immigration lawyer
Amid the wave of Ukrainian refugees fleeing war in their home country, Russians are increasingly looking to escape to Canada, according to a Toronto immigration lawyer.
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.
Canadian baby born to surrogate mother in Kyiv rescued
As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold, a newborn Canadian baby born to a Ukrainian surrogate has been safely evacuated from the country and united with his parents.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island doctor advocates for better access to medical psychedelic treatments
A Vancouver Island doctor is among the Canadian physicians leading the way on researching and prescribing psychedelic-assisted therapy.
-
Arrest warrant issued for B.C. father missing with daughter
Police in B.C. say an arrest warrant has been issued for a Vancouver Island man who was reported missing with his daughter on Jan. 24 after he failed to hand her over to her mother under a joint custody agreement.
-
Victoria family uninjured after intruder enters home, fights with father
Victoria police say a family is uninjured after an intruder barged into their home on Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Calgary dentists cautiously optimistic about federal dental plan, some social services supportive
After the federal government announced an expansion of dental coverage for middle and low- income Canadians in an agreement with the NDP Tuesday, some families and social support services are embracing it, while some dentists have lingering questions about the program rollout.
-
Wastewater suggests COVID count climbing in Calgary as hospitalizations drop
Omnicron is no longer the dominant strain in the province as hospitalizations drop in the latest update of COVID-19 numbers in Alberta
-
Man accused in fatal stabbing of Calgary chef insists he doesn't know if he did it
One of two men accused in the killing of a popular Calgary chef continued to tell a trial Wednesday that he has no memory of stabbing the victim.
Edmonton
-
Jean accuses Kenney camp of cheating, breaking the law in leadership vote
The battle for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, and the premier's chair in Alberta, reached a boiling point Wednesday, with MLA-elect Brian Jean accusing Jason Kenney's supporters of cheating and breaking the law.
-
'Vote out Kenney tomorrow': NDP wants UCP MLAs to help them trigger early election
Alberta's opposition NDP sent a message Wednesday to government MLAs who may be unhappy with the state of the United Conservative Party: vote with us.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
Toronto
-
Ontario wastewater testing shows 'sustained increase' in COVID-19 rates
Ontario health officials tracking prevalence of COVID-19 through municipal wastewater testing say they're seeing a 'sustained increase' in the viral signal in a variety of locations.
-
Heavy rain, strong winds cause power outages in Toronto
Thousands of residents were without power for several hours in Toronto on Wednesday evening after heavy rain and strong winds knocked down trees and hydro lines.
-
Trevor Noah says unsettling situation on flight to Toronto gave him 'clarity' on life
Comedian and television host Trevor Noah said he has 'more clarity' on life after getting caught up in an unsettling incident on a plane that was trying to land in Toronto this week.
Montreal
-
Disgraced sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months in jail for domestic abuse conviction
Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
-
Montreal mother told to leave Eaton Centre for breastfeeding infant son
A Montreal mother says she was aghast and embarrassed after being told by a security guard at the Eaton Centre to stop breastfeeding her infant son or she will have to leave the premises.
-
Quebec cutting some subsidies for buying electric vehicles
Tuesday's Quebec budget calls for subsidies for new fully electric car purchases to be cut down $8,000 to $7,000, and from $4,000 to $3,500 for used fully electric cars.
Winnipeg
-
Problems with Winnipeg police headquarters building still emerging, union says
Deficiencies continue to emerge in the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters building.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect in serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell involving a 12-year-old girl.
-
New Indigenous-led council to advise residential school burial searches
Searches at the burial sites for children who died at residential schools in Manitoba will have Indigenous leaders to guide them.
Saskatoon
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. will spend millions to cut surgery backlog
The Saskatchewan government is hoping an injection of cash will bolster a provincial health care system battered by COVID-19 and help cut down a surgical waitlist that ballooned during the pandemic.
-
5 things you need to know about Saskatchewan's 2022 budget
The 2022-23 Saskatchewan provincial budget has been released. Here are five things you need to know.
Regina
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. residents to pay PST on event tickets this fall
Saskatchewan residents can expect to pay more for event tickets and tobacco products beginning this fall, due to the expansion of some taxes in the 2022-23 provincial budget.
-
5 things you need to know about Saskatchewan's 2022 budget
The 2022-23 Saskatchewan provincial budget has been released. Here are five things you need to know.
Atlantic
-
Leader of far-right group, woman charged in anti-mask protests outside N.S. top doctor's home
Two people -- including a man who has been identified as the leader of an extremist group -- have been charged after anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health three nights this week.
-
A perfect match: A life-saving organ donation from wife to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A similar weather system to the one this past weekend will move into the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
London
-
Waste water in London, Ont. is showing high COVID positivity
Waste water data has become a valuable asset in determining the level of COVID-19 within a community and in London, it shows an increase.
-
London’s top 10 construction projects in 2022: A preview of traffic nightmares
Get ready to pack your patience. Spring means the beginning of construction season in London and city staffers have released the top ten projects of 2022.
-
What we know about the winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario
There were a number of big winners across Ontario in Tuesday night's $65-million Lotto Max draw.
Northern Ontario
-
Two men charged after officers smell pot at RIDE check: OPP
Provincial police in northern Ontario seized $67K and charged two men from the GTA after officers conducting an impaired driving check "detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle."
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man travels to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees
A Guelph man has travelled to eastern Europe to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
Need a refresher? Here's what to do if you get COVID-19 in Ontario right now
As restrictions lift and Ontarians begin to venture outside and congregate more frequently, you may need a refresher on what to do if you are infected or exposed to COVID-19.
-
Parents question Wednesday school closures in Waterloo Region
Bus and school cancellations in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas on Wednesday left many parents scrambling and some with lingering questions.