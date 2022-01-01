Social media letter connects Canucks staffer with woman who saved his life

It took about two hours for fans of the Vancouver Canucks and people in the broader hockey community to track down a hero on New Year's Day.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the team posted a letter from its assistant equipment manager Brian "Red" Hamilton on its social media accounts. The letter was Hamilton's attempt to find "a very special person" who changed his life.

By shortly before noon, the team had posted an update saying that the woman had been found.

"Our sincerest appreciation to all for sharing," the Canucks said. "This would not have been possible without your help."

Hamilton and his hero crossed paths during the first ever Seattle Kraken home game.

"That evening, Oct. 23, and the message you showed me on your cellphone will forever be etched into my brain and has made a true life-changing difference for me and my family," his letter reads. "Your instincts were right and that mole on the back of my neck was a malignant melanoma, and thanks to your persistence and the quick work of our doctors, it is now gone."

Hamilton's letter said the woman was sitting behind the Canucks bench during the game and went "to great lengths" to get his attention from the stands.

"We are looking for this incredible person and we need you to share this with your friends and families to help us find a real life hero, so I can express my sincerest gratitude," the letter concluded.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Hamilton said he's "thrilled" that the woman has been identified.

"I really wanted her to know that her persistence and everything she did was taken seriously," he said.

Hamilton explained that he felt bad for not reacting to the woman's message in the moment, especially once it turned out that she was right and his mole was cancerous.

"She put her phone up to the glass and on the phone it said, 'The mole on the back of your neck is cancer,'" Hamilton said. "It threw me off, so I kind of just shrugged and kept going."

"I felt like I really didn't give her the time of day," he added. "I'm excited that she knows, because she needs to know."

According to Hamilton, doctors said the cancer was in an early stage. If it had gone unnoticed for a few years, it could have killed him, he said.

"She extended my life," Hamilton said.

