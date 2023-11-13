'So incredibly frustrating': Petition urges Vancouver to keep late-night partiers out of park

Too many late-night partiers are spilling off Vancouver's Granville Strip into a nearby children's park, according to a frustrated neighbour who is petitioning officials to address the overnight ruckus.

Petitioner Mark Drutz told CTV News he's tried everything from earplugs to a white noise machine, but that the shouting and laughing emanating from Rainbow Park all hours of the night "cut through everything," making it difficult to sleep.

"It is so incredibly frustrating," said Drutz, who has lived in the area, at Richards and Smithe streets, for 13 years. "The sound of people yelling and screaming and hooting and hollering is just so loud. There's no ignoring it."

The neighbour shared a video of what appears to be an organized, but unsanctioned dance party held at Rainbow Park, complete with blaring music, flashing lights and costumed attendees doing a conga line.

That was one of at least two major parties thrown in the space over the summer, according to Drutz, who said he was unable to reach police or bylaw officers to enforce the park's 10 p.m. closure.

His petition, which has been signed about 130 times since Drutz launched it last week, calls on the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation to either hire an overnight security guard or fence the area off overnight.

Drutz told CTV News a park board project manager he's spoken with ignored the security guard suggestion, and rejected the fence idea outright.

"They don't want to set a precedent. They haven't fenced any park in the city except for Dr. Sun Yat-Sen (Classical Chinese Garden) in Chinatown," he said.

CTV News has reached out to the park board to comment on the suggestions, and for more information on complaints related to Rainbow Park.

Drutz said he's also tried raising neighbours' concerns with park board commissioners and city councillors, but never received a response.

Officials have acted on previous complaints at Rainbow Park, removing a rolling slide that some locals argued was creating too much noise back in June.

Asked how he would respond to being called a NIMBY, Drutz laughed and encouraged anyone who doesn't believe the noise is a problem to come experience it for themselves.

"See how well you sleep at 3 o'clock in the morning," he said. "I've lived downtown all of my adult life in Vancouver, and have not experienced this type of noise."