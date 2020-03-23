VANCOUVER -- A snowshoer from Burnaby, B.C., has been found dead by search and rescue crews in Lions Bay.

The search for Ryoji Fujita was launched last weekend after the 37-year-old didn't return from a hike on Hat Mountain, near Brunswick Mountain in Lions Bay.

Crews from several search and rescue agencies including Lions Bay, Coquitlam, the North Shore and Whistler all took part in a rescue effort that included both ground and air searches.

On Monday, Burnaby RCMP confirmed the hiker "had succumbed to injuries caused by an accident while hiking."

Mounties said he'd been found Friday, but that the news wasn't made public until his family was contacted.

Police thanked search and rescue crews for their assistance.