VANCOUVER -- A major highway in and out of Metro Vancouver is in for another dump of snow over the next 24 hours, prompting a weather warning from Environment Canada.

According to the advisory, the Coquihalla Highway – particularly between Hope and Merritt – could see up to 20 centimetres of fresh snow by Wednesday morning. A similar advisory was issued last week for the highway as well.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," Environment Canada's snowfall warning says.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

Drivers are reminded that winter tires or chains are still required by law on many B.C. highways – including the Coquihalla – until April 30.

Other parts of the province could see up to 25 centimetres of snow, with North Columbia, West Columbia, East Columbia, Prince George and Shuswap all under snowfall warnings as well.

But in Metro Vancouver, rain is expected throughout the day Tuesday with a possibility of wet snow on the mountains. Temperatures are expected to reach 5 C, while lows could dip to 3.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see sun and temperatures could get as warm as 9 C.

