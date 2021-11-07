Snowfall warning for B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway in effect

Vancouver -

Heavy snow expected is expected on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt on Sunday evening.

Environment Canada released the snowfall warning on Sunday, just before 3 p.m.

“An unstable airmass moving across the B. C. Interior will give snow to most southern highway passes tonight,” it reads.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected, before the storm “tapers off” to a few flurries overnight.

“Light snow over the Coquihalla Highway, Hope to Merritt, will become heavier this evening and will persist through tonight.”