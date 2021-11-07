Snowfall warning for B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway in effect
Coquihalla Highway at Comstock Road, about 15 kilometres south of Merritt, looking north, is seen on Nov. 7, 2021, before a snow storm is expected to hit the region. (DriveBC/Highway cam)
Vancouver -
Heavy snow expected is expected on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt on Sunday evening.
Environment Canada released the snowfall warning on Sunday, just before 3 p.m.
“An unstable airmass moving across the B. C. Interior will give snow to most southern highway passes tonight,” it reads.
Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected, before the storm “tapers off” to a few flurries overnight.
“Light snow over the Coquihalla Highway, Hope to Merritt, will become heavier this evening and will persist through tonight.”