VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver residents might see some snow flurries Thursday night, as a special weather statement has been issued for the region.

Environment Canada says "small accumulations of snow" are possible, particularly at higher elevations and in the Fraser Valley.

"A front moving southward along the B.C. coast will meet a somewhat cool airmass in place over the Lower Mainland early this evening," Environment Canada's warning says.

While precipitation will start off as a mix of rain and snow, up to two to four centimetres could accumulate in higher areas. Precipitation will likely switch back to rain near midnight, Environment Canada says.

The weather statement is in effect for Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta.

In the Fraser Valley – including Chilliwack, Hope and Abbotsford – up to five centimetres could accumulate.

