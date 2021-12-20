Snow and potentially freezing rain headed for B.C.'s Lower Mainland, forecasters say

Vancouver -

A cold airmass is expected to bring snow and the possibility of freezing rain to parts of B.C.'s South Coast this week.

The icy weather is forecast to arrive Tuesday and last through Wednesday morning, according to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"A frontal disturbance advancing from the south will spread rain mixed with snow over the region beginning late Tuesday afternoon," the statement reads. "Freezing rain is also possible over eastern sections of the Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley as well as Inland Vancouver Island."

Environment Canada said heavy snowfall accumulations aren't expected in most areas, but that there could be "significant" snowfall Tuesday night on the Sea to Sky Highway and eastern Fraser Valley.

With temperatures around freezing over the weekend, the City of Vancouver opened up extra shelter spaces at six locations from Saturday through Monday.

A warming centre was also opened up at the Powell Street Getaway for drop-ins, including those with pets, bikes and carts.