Metro Vancouver is continuing its bad-air advisory for the Vancouver region and the Fraser Valley due to wildfire smoke in B.C. and western United States that's making it difficult to breathe.

The regional authority says anyone with chronic conditions such as asthma, heart disease, or diabetes, as well as pregnant women, infants, young children, and the elderly should avoid heavy outdoor physical activity.

North Shore Rescue believes the wildfire-induced haze is likely what's behind a spike in wilderness emergency rescue calls over the last two weeks. “Maybe this is a time to kind of take it easy and do less strenuous activities if you’re going to be outside,” said rescue team leader Mike Danks on Saturday.

“Make sure you have lots of water with you, bring some extra food and always have layers of clothing because the weather can change very quickly, especially with the smoke now, it’s obscuring the sun,” Danks added.

The wildfire smoke has caused some hikers to shift to shorter shaded trails, such as the one at Lynn Canyon park.

“Because of the smoke and the air quality, we thought we’d try to find one with some waterfalls,” said hiker Brent Marriot on Saturday.

“It seems like every summer we unfortunately get this [wildfire air quality issue]. I feel bad for the people in the interior who are really dealing with it a lot more than we are,” added Mark Lockhart.

North Shore Rescue says the smoky air is so bad, it’s suspended outdoor training. “Until [the air] improves we’re going to hold back and just respond to calls when we have to,” said Danks.

