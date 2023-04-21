Smoke grenade, firearms, drugs seized in B.C. project targeting gang violence
A joint investigation targeting gang activity in B.C. has resulted in the seizure of a smoke grenade, firearms, drugs and cash.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit launched the project alongside Kamloops RCMP in an effort to "disrupt and suppress violence" associated with those involved in organized crime.
Mounties said nearly two dozen investigations took place throughout Kamloops between April 5 and 9 — leading to the seizure of more than seven ounces of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and meth, two firearms, an assortment of weapons, and thousands of dollars in cash.
"The Kamloops Crime Reduction Unit, UGET, and frontline officers continue to target repeat and violent offenders through joint partnerships," said Supt. Jeff Pelley in a news release Friday, adding that Mounties will continue their "comprehensive" enforcement strategies to keep the public safe.
RCMP said they requested the help of the UGET following a number of violent crimes linked to the illegal drug trade.
"CFSEU-BC's Uniform Gang Enforcement Team deploys to communities around the province throughout the year to assist our policing partners with disrupting and suppressing gang related violence," said Supt. Alison Laurin in the release.
"Providing UGET support to Kamloops assists with overall public safety efforts by interacting with individuals and groups identified as posing the most significant threat to public safety."
Anyone with information related to criminal activity in the Kamloops area is asked to contact the local RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.
