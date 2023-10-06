3 dead after small plane crashes in Chilliwack, B.C.

Authorities have confirmed three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., Friday afternoon.

Photos from the scene show a heavy presence of first responders near the Chilliwack Motor Inn, and the aircraft's fin amid dense foliage.

Few details have been confirmed, including whether anyone else was on the plane and survived.

The manager of the Chilliwack Airport told CTV News the crash did not happen on the airport's property and deferred questions to the RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

This is a developing story and will be updated.