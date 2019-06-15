

CTV News Vancouver





It was a bizarre evening commute for motorists in Surrey Friday night as a highway turned into a runway.

A small plane managed to safely land on Highway 17 near Tannery Road while several motorists drove by.

Surrey RCMP said they received a report of the aircraft that was forced to make an emergency landing after encountering some difficulties at about 6:45 p.m.

CTV News has learned it was a training flight with a trainee and supervisor on board. The supervising pilot was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.

Authorities said the pair was not injured and no vehicles or the plane were damaged.

The Cessna 152 was eventually ruled safe to fly and police shut down the highway to allow the plane to take off.

RCMP said they do not plan on recommending charges.