Several toys with slime have been recalled by the country's health department.

DIY Shake Slime toys have high levels of boric acid, which can be toxic to children if it's licked or swallowed, the recall says.

The chemical can have long-term effects on a child's development and future reproductive health if it is ingested, according to the Department of Health.

The agency has recalled seven of the DIY Shake Slime's kits, including glitter, confetti, scented, three in one, large, glow and galaxy products.

Parent company CLS Sales Inc. has recalled the toys, which were sold from December 2018 to August 2019.

It says it has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the toys in Canada, where 9,564 were recalled.

Health Canada has also recalled Toysmith brand Slime Suckers, which also does not meet the country's requirements regarding boric acid content.

The toy has a purple or blue head figure with green slim.

The 2,736 Slime Suckers were sold from January 2016 to August 2019 in the country.

Toysmith says no one has reported injuries in Canada.

For all the toys, Health Canada says parents should immediately throw it in the trash and contact the retailer for a refund.