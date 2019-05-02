Lesley Durrant has lived on Burnaby Mountain for almost 30 years, but says there's been an increase in noise coming from the Trans Mountain terminal in the last few months.

"You can't sleep with the volume of noise, because the noise starts just after four am," Durrant told CTV News in an interview Saturday. "Some weeks I'm so sleep deprived that I actually can't drive into Vancouver."

She recorded video between the hours of 5 and 7 a.m. in which the gate's beeping sound, voices and rumbling can be heard from her bedroom window.

Other neighbours say they're experiencing similar frustrations.

Tiffani Nixon says her walls shake when she puts her eight-month-old baby down for a nap during the day, and it's not much different at night.

"I get up at night, about three or four times a night to nurse my baby, and I notice around, between three to six there would be noises like construction noise or just men talking really loud," she said.

Durrant has emailed the City of Burnaby, Trans Mountain and her Member of Parliament, Terry Beech.

"I have had the Trans Mountain terminal people here and they've stood at this window and listened to the noise," she said, but claims nothing has been done to solve the problem.

"I actually feel almost like hopeless really, sleepless in Burnaby, and helpless."

Ali Hounsell, a spokesperson for Trans Mountain told CTV News, "Lately there's been an increase in some activity particularly near some of these homes as we've had an operations and maintenance project that's been happening quite close by."

Beech's office refused an on-camera interview but sent CTV News an outline of all their interactions on this issue.

In a statement a spokesperson told CTV they've "phoned Trans Mountain" and emailed Natural Resource Canada.

That spokesperson said they were told: "The City of Burnaby would indeed be the appropriate body to bring her concerns about the light and noise to."

Burnaby's noise bylaws restrict work on Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When asked if the municipality has responded to complaints, it too sent a statement.

"We are aware of noise concerns among residents in this area related to activities at Trans Mountain Corporation's Burnaby Tank Farm. The activities on this property fall under federal jurisdiction. But because they impact City of Burnaby residents, we are reaching out to Trans Mountain to discuss how they might address residents' concerns."

The Burnaby terminal is a facility that operates 24 hours a day.

Hounsell says overnight work is minimal.

"Things like shift changes, and staffing, but not as many people as during the day," she said. "We work to be a good neighbour."

She also said they've only heard from Durrant, and is urging more neighbours to come forward if they have complaints.

"We are committed to working with [neighbours] and doing what we can to help minimize the impacts."

But Durrant and Nixon are looking for more immediate changes.

"Be more respectful to our community. This is our home, this is where we live, and we want a lovely environment around us not noise, dust, house shaking," Nixon said.

To reach someone at Trans Mountain with concerns, the number to call is 1-866-514-6700 or email info@transmountain.com.