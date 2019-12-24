VICTORIA -- A total of six earthquakes rattled the northern coast of Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii on Monday.

The first quake, which registered at a magnitude of 4.1, occurred at 8:44 a.m. roughly five kilometres under the ocean's surface. According to Natural Resources Canada, the epicentre was roughly 162 kilometres west of Port Alberni.

Then, at 11:13 a.m., a second 5.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in a similar area. Also at a depth of five kilometres, the earthquake rumbled roughly 185 kilometres west of Port Alice.

Roughly half an hour after the second earthquake, a third tremor struck the region at 11:49 a.m.

The third earthquake had a magnitude of 5.8 and rumbled 178 kilometres west of Port Hardy at a depth of approximately five kilometres under the ocean's surface.

A fourth earthquake was then recorded by Natural Resources Canada at 12:56 p.m. Monday.

The fourth quake measured 6.0 in magnitude and was located approximately 186 kilometres west of Port Alice, at a depth of five kilometres.

Hours later, at 3:38 p.m., a fifth earthquake rumbled under the ocean near the northern tip of Vancouver Island.

The 4.8-magnitutde quake occurred at a similar five kilometres under the surface of the water and was located approximately 168 kilometres west of Port Hardy.

And finally, at 9:30 p.m., a 4.3-magnitude quake was measured at a depth of 8 kilometres, 29 kilometres west of the village of Queen Charlotte on Haida Gwaii off the north coast of British Columbia.

According to Natural Resources Canada, there have been no reports of damage from any of the quakes and the agency does not expect residents of Vancouver Island or Haida Gwaii to have felt the six tremors.

"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected," reads Earthquake Canada’s details on the tremors.

Further details on the earthquakes can be found on Natural Resources Canada's website online here.