NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh criticizes the prime minister of delaying setting a date for the Burnaby South byelection.

"This is going to hurt hundreds of thousands of Canadians who don't have representation, haven't had it for so long. This is a decision that impacts the bedrock of our democracy," he told supporters at a rally on Sunday.

Singh, who does not have a seat in Parliament, accused Justin Trudeau's government of putting off calling the byelection for its own political gain.

"It's clear they're not doing this in the best interest of Burnaby South; they're not doing this in the best interest of Canadians; they're doing it in their own political interest and that's deeply disappointing."

On Dec. 29, the Liberals selected daycare owner Karen Wang as a challenger against Singh. Corporate lawyer Jay Shin is running for the Conservatives while the Green party won't have a candidate.

Shin has also been calling for a byelection, saying Trudeau is failing Burnaby South voters by "denying them a voice in the House of Commons."

The Burnaby South seat was vacated in mid-September by former NDP MP Kennedy Stewart, who ran successfully to become Vancouver's mayor.

In the 2015 federal election, the NDP won by just over 500 votes.

