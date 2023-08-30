Sigh of relief for West Kelowna as wildfire stayed in place overnight

Firefighters in West Kelowna are pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Image credit: BC Wildfire Service) Firefighters in West Kelowna are pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Image credit: BC Wildfire Service)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What are seasonal allergies and how do you deal with them?

As trees release their final flurry of pollen into the air, mould spores and dust mites peak, signalling the start of autumn, the battle against seasonal allergies begins. It’s a familiar saga that many are gearing up to face with tissues in hand.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener