

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





If months of reading about deceitful quiz apps, political meddling by Russian bots, and unchecked data collection have you rethinking your relationship with Facebook, you’re not alone.

A recent Consumer Reports survey found seven out of 10 Facebook users changed their behaviour after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

More than one in three became more cautious about their posts, revised privacy settings, and turned off location tracking.

But if you’re still concerned about Facebook collecting your data, Consumer Reports recommends you take a few additional steps:

Turn off location tracking Turn off facial recognition Turn on two-factor authentication.That’s when your account requests a second bit of information - like a code sent to your phone - before allowing you to log in.

What did the survey find about “fake news” on Facebook? More than half of users say they read news on Facebook that they initially thought was true, but later realized was not.

Despite these concerns Consumer Reports found people are sticking with Facebook for pretty basic reasons. Most surveyed said it was the easiest way to stay connected with people.

And 32 per cent say it’s the best way to remember birthdays!

Even with these concerns, people still want Facebook to be free. Nine out of 10 Facebook users aren’t willing to pay a fee to stop Facebook from collecting their data.